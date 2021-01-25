Prince George’s County clamping down on non-residents showing up for vaccinations

Prince George’s County is clamping down on accessibility to the coronavirus vaccine after non-residents traveled into the county last week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

County executive Angela Alsobrooks issued an advisory over the weekend indicating that health officials were removing recipients who do not fall into the county’s 1A or 1B priority category, and replacing them with vulnerable county residents, and those who work there.

READ MORE: Hundreds of non-Prince George's residents cross county lines to get vaccinated

"This process has freed up several hundred new appointments per day, and our Health Department has extended appointment links to qualified individuals," Alsobrooks said in a statement.

In addition, the county executive said that the health department has closed accessibility to non-county residents, and they’re trying to provide the vaccine to 1C residents as appointments become available.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Seeking the COVID-19 vaccine in the DC region? An appointment is required

On Thursday last week, 859 people were vaccinated at the Sports and Learning Complex. Only 55 percent were county residents.

One-third of those non-county residents were Phase 1A, which does allow people to get vaccinated in the county they work, but the rest had no ties to Prince George’s County.

