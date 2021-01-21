Expand / Collapse search

DC restaurants can reopen for indoor dining at limited capacity Friday, mayor says

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
D.C. restaurants will be able to reopen at limited capacity on Friday, Jan. 22, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Thursday.

The mayor announced that restaurants will be able to reopen at 25 percent capacity – or no more than 250 people.

The reopening will go into effect at 5 a.m.

Indoor dining has been banned in the District since a December spike in COVID-19 metrics, and fears that the holidays might yield more cases.

Restaurateurs in the nation’s capital – at the time - expressed frustrations as they try to maintain their businesses with only outdoor dining during the winter months.

The mayor said additional guidance on other paused activities will be forthcoming.


 