Prince George’s County puppy named ‘Queen’ stolen at gunpoint

Prince George’s County police are looking for a 4-month-old American Akita puppy named "Queen" who was stolen at gunpoint in Brentwood on Monday – and also the crook who took off with her.

Investigators say the victim was robbed in the 4500 block of 37th Street around 4:30 p.m.

The dog was out for a walk with its owner when a suspect wearing a pink ski mask pulled up in a silver BMW, hopped out, and demanded the dog.

Police provided a picture of Queen, as well as the vehicle the suspect took off in.

Detectives say this is a crime they've seen before.

"It’s really disheartening that this is something that continues to be a thing," Will McGinnis said Wednesday.

His French Bulldog puppy named Alfred was stolen at gunpoint in September in nearby Capitol Heights while being walked by McGinnis’s mom.

Investigators said that at this time, they don’t believe the two cases are connected.

"I can’t comprehend what the reasoning is for it," McGinnis said, adding that he’s spent more than $1,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads in hopes of finding his dog. "Coming home to not a scurry of little feet and kisses is something that I haven’t gotten used to, and I don’t think I will."

A French Bulldog was also stolen recently in the District, according to D.C. Police.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 699-2601.

