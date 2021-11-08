Maryland teen wins Team USA’s first men's boxing title in more than a decade

A Maryland teenager has made history after winning Team USA’s first boxing title for men in more than a decade.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Oxon Hill native Jahmal Harvey claimed his first world title and Team USA’s first in fourteen years. The 18-year-old flew into Reagan National Airport after clinching the boxing world title.

BELGRADE, SERBIA - OCTOBER 25: Jahmal Harvey (L) of USA punches Vasile Ustoroi (R) of Belgium during the AIBA World Boxing Championships Featherweight (57kg) match at Stark Arena on October 25, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Ge Expand

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Jahmal Harvey (L) of USA PUNCHES Serik Temirzhanov (R) of Kazakhstan during the AIBA World Boxing Championships Featherweight (57kg) Final match at Stark Arena on November 06, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Expand

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Jahmal Harvey (L) of USA punches Serik Temirzhanov (R) of Kazakhstan during the AIBA World Boxing Championships Featherweight (57kg) Final match at Stark Arena on November 06, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Expand

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Jahmal Harvey (L) of USA celebrates after winning against Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan AFTER the AIBA World Boxing Championships Featherweight (57kg) Final match at Stark Arena on November 06, 2021 in Belgrade, Serb Expand

BELGRADE, SERBIA - NOVEMBER 06: Gold medal winner Jahmal Harvey of USA holds up medal during the Victory Ceremony for the Featherweight (57kg) at the AIBA World Boxing Championships at Stark Arena on November 06, 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia. (Photo by S Expand

Team USA closed out the championships with four medals, including Harvey’s. He made his World Championship debut in Belgrade and claimed the title by unanimous decision.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

From here, the Harvey family tells FOX 5 they will continue to celebrate.

Advertisement

They say they lease space in an industrial building so Harvey can train but for now, he’ll rest.