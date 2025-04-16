Prince George's County police release bank text scam warning

The Brief PG County is warning residents about a bank text scam that is impacting community members. Officials have recently received three reports of the scam costing victims a combined $95,000.



The Prince George's County Police Department is warning residents about a bank text scam.

According to the Financial Crimes Unit, the scam begins with a concerning text message from the victim’s bank which appears legitimate. Officials have recently received three reports of the scam costing victims a combined $95,000.

How It Works:

Based on recent reported cases, the victim receives a text message on their cell phone that appears to come from the victim’s bank. The text indicates there’s been potential fraud related to the victim’s account and urges the victim to call the bank with a provided phone number.

When the victim calls that number, they speak to a person who often has additional information specific to the victim’s bank account. The victim is advised to secure their money by withdrawing it and depositing the money into a crypto atm or traditional atm or by purchasing gift cards.

The scammer then steals the deposited money or the numbers on the back of the gift cards.

What we don't know:

How the scammers are choosing their victims and accessing the victim’s sensitive banking information remains under investigation.

What's next:

Officials are urging all residents who receive a text or speak to an individual urging them to move their money to immediately hang up. Residents are advised to call their bank directly with the phone number that’s listed on the back of their bank card or go to the bank in person.



Anyone who believes they have been victimized by a scammer or has information about a scam is advised to call the PGPD Financial Crimes Unit at 301-516-1464.