Prince George's County police officer suspended after physical confrontation outside liquor store

A Prince George's County police officer has been suspended after he was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of a liquor store in Langley Park Plaza -- and it was all caught on video.

PGPD Chief Hank Stawinski says in a statement he was "first made aware of the video this afternoon" and he finds it "deeply disturbing."

According to Stawinski, the officer works as a private security guard at the liquor store shown in the video and he was working "in that capacity at the time of the incident and was not on-duty in his official capacity."

Stawinski goes on to say, "While the facts surrounding this incident are still being gathered, I am upset by what appears to be a lack of compassion for the involved citizen immediately following the physical confrontation. My expectation is that the involved officer would have immediately, personally checked on the involved citizen once it was apparent that he was unconscious. Whatever else may have occurred, this is unacceptable. We are also working this evening to identify that citizen and ascertain whether he is in need of care. This agency’s primary responsibility is the health and safety of those in our community, especially now as we all collectively face a health emergency. I expect officers to do this important work with professionalism and integrity."

After launching an internal investigation, Stawinski says he suspended the officer who was involved.