Prince George’s County police investigating car thefts at 2 Temple Hills dealerships
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Prince George’s County police are looking for suspects who broke into two Temple Hills car dealerships and made off with more than half a dozen vehicles.
The vehicles were stolen from Global Auto Outlet and CarSmart – both on St. Barnabas Road.
An employee at one of the dealerships told FOX 5 that the thieves broke into the offices and used a blow torch to swipe the keys.
Six vehicles were stolen from Global Auto Outlet and one from CarSmart.
CarSmart staff says two other vehicles were stolen Aug. 18.
