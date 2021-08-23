Prince George’s County police investigating car thefts at 2 Temple Hills dealerships

Prince George’s County police are looking for suspects who broke into two Temple Hills car dealerships and made off with more than half a dozen vehicles.

The vehicles were stolen from Global Auto Outlet and CarSmart – both on St. Barnabas Road.

An employee at one of the dealerships told FOX 5 that the thieves broke into the offices and used a blow torch to swipe the keys.

Six vehicles were stolen from Global Auto Outlet and one from CarSmart.

CarSmart staff says two other vehicles were stolen Aug. 18.