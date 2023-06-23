Expand / Collapse search

Prince George's County police investigating after man found shot to death in car

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Fort Washington. 

According to PG police, around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, officers responded to the 1200 block of Palmer Road for a shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found inside of a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. He was later identified as 20-year-old Avire Crowder of Clinton.  

Detectives are still working to determine a suspect and a motive but at this time, they do not believe this was a random crime

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

