Prince George’s County police investigate robbery and homicide at convenience store

Prince George’s County police have been investigating a homicide after receiving a call for report of a robbery at a convenience store in Fort Washington.

Police received the call around 1:04 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at Food Zone, a convenience store located at 12500 Livingston Road, they found a man with trauma who died on the scene.

According to dispatch audio obtained from OpenMhz, one of the responding officers is heard mentioning, that a man is shot while also investigating a carjacking at the same location.

Officer: "As one of them left the store he took the vehicle from a victim coming into the store. So we have a (inaudible) robbery and then separately we have a car jacking."

Officer: "We found that umm, he’s down."

Dispatcher: "Ok what do we have?"

Officer: "Looks like he’s been shot."

Fox 5’s Ayesha Khan spoke with a few neighbors about what they may have seen or heard.

Reginald Hancock who has lived in the area since 2003 across from the store said that he drove past the police cars as they were investigating early Monday afternoon.

"It’s upsetting and what not," said Hancock.

"This is one of the best neighborhoods you could live in when I was coming up as a youngster and even now. He (referring to store owner) had a robbery sometime ago and I thought the same thing had happened again."

As of late Monday evening, police did not release information on an identity of the victim or the suspect(s).

