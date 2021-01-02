Woman charged with arson after Prince George's County blaze

article

A woman in Prince George's County faces arson charges after allegedly setting fire to an Oxon Hill apartment building.

Firefighters say about 65 people lost their homes after the blaze Friday night in the 2100 block of Alice Avenue.

Nobody was hurt despite the size of the fire:

Quiana Taliaferro of the 2100 block of Alice Ave in Oxon Hill was arrested and charged with felony first degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

Firefighters say Taliaferro confessed to the fire. Officials estimate damage at $2 million.

Officials say Taliaferro set the fire in a bedroom in her home and the cause was "incendiary."