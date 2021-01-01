Prince George’s County investigates first homicide of 2021 in Langley Park area

Authorities in Prince George's County say a person is dead in what is being investigated as the first homicide of 2021.

Officers say they were called to the 8100 Block of 15th Avenue in the Langley Park around 12:50 a.m. There they found a man who had been stabbed. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is continuing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.