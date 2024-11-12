Prince George's County police identify suspect in May homicide

article

Prince George’s County police officers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a May homicide.

Police say 44-year-old Fausto Galeano-Soriano of Riverdale has been charged with the murder of 53-year-old Angel Martinez of Riverdale.

Martinez was found unresponsive on the road in the 5700 block of Riverdale Road around 5:20 p.m. on May 15.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Martinez died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Galeano-Soriano is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.