Prince George's County police identify suspect in May homicide
PRINCE GEOREGE'S CO., Md. - Prince George’s County police officers are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a May homicide.
Police say 44-year-old Fausto Galeano-Soriano of Riverdale has been charged with the murder of 53-year-old Angel Martinez of Riverdale.
Martinez was found unresponsive on the road in the 5700 block of Riverdale Road around 5:20 p.m. on May 15.
PREVIOUS STORY: Shooting victim dies along Prince George’s roadway after officers flagged down
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Following an autopsy, the Medical Examiner’s Office said Martinez died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Galeano-Soriano is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.