Prince George’s County police identify security guard from Rockville as victim in deadly carjacking
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Prince George’s County police have identified a security guard from Rockville as the victim in a deadly carjacking in Riverdale Park Thursday night.
According to police, the thief – or thieves – shot and killed 23-year-old Riyadh Al Janabi while he worked as a guard at the apartment complex in the 54000 block of 54th Avenue.
His car – which they simply described as a four-door sedan – was stolen during the incident.
Police responded to the scene around 8:10 p.m., when they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 516-2512.