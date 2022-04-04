Large crowd caught on camera attacking Prince George's County police cruiser

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a group of young people vandalized a police cruiser in Laurel late Saturday, an incident that was caught on camera in multiple social media videos.

The videos show dozens of people gathered in the parking lot of Chesapeake Math and IT Elementary on Chevy Chase Drive. People are seen encircling the single squad car, jumping on top, stomping on it and pounding on the windows.

Others kick the car, which is dented, and throw items at the vehicle as the officer slowly drives through the crowd and leaves.

Police say people were gathered for a car meet-up with about 100 cars and the officer responded after 11:30 p.m.

A source tells FOX 5 his relative was there and he wants to thank the police officer for using discretion and not violence even though he may have been in fear for his life.

The source also commended the people in the crowd who refused to join in on the violence. He says his relative was shocked to see such behavior and that people often gather in the county to show off their cars and hang out.

Police say additional officers eventually did get everyone out of the parking lot and no one was hurt. They also say no one was arrested Saturday and investigators are now trying to identify the people involved.

Prince George’s County Councilman Tom Dernoga, who represents the area, said he hopes arrests are made.

"Understand that the video shows one small [horrible] incident of an event that lasted for hours and traversed several counties," Dernoga said. "I could hear it and I’m about a mile and a half away. This was very dangerous driving."

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.