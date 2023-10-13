Expand / Collapse search

Prince George’s County Police arrest 3 suspects in fatal shooting

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Police have arrested and charged three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in March. 

The suspects have been identified as 30-year-old Kenneth Gails of Riverdale, 33-year-old Marcus Chapman of Hyattsville and 27-year-old Josue Vasques of Hyattsville. They are charged with the murder of 31-year-old Jarell Thompson of Washington, D.C.

Police say they arrived in the area of 3500 block of 52nd Avenue in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for a shooting on March 6, 2023, at approximately 12:15 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the suspects and victim were known to each other and shot the victim during a robbery. The suspects have been charged with first and second degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and related charges. 

article

