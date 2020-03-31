Prince George’s County pastor holds service in defiance of Governor’s order

A defiant pastor in Prince George’s County appears to have disregarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s social distancing rules.

State Police interrupted a church service of about 50 people over the weekend, and the entire encounter was captured on cell phone video, and posted on the pastor’s Facebook page.

A group of about 50 people gathered this past Sunday at Evangel Cathedral Church in Bowie – and none of them were social distancing.

Maryland State Police could be seen on video interrupting the service.

According to State Police, they arrived at the church around 7:30 p.m. after seeing a large crowd gathering inside Evangel Cathedral Church.

Troopers told the group that they were in violation of the governor’s executive order, however no charges or arrests were made.

The service went on for another hour.

FOX 5 has discovered that a video was made by Pastor Erik Meares – and posted on his Facebook page.

FOX 5 reached out to the pastor for comment, but couldn’t get a hold of him.

Some people, however, say the gathering was just not at the right time – citing the social distancing guidelines intended to protect people from infection.

Anyone caught disobeying the Governor’s order against mass gatherings could face up to a year in jail, or a $5,000 fine.

