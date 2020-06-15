Starting Monday more businesses will open their doors as Prince George's County moves into stage 2 of reopening.

Montgomery County is also expected to move into stage 2 this week, but as of Sunday night, no date was set and a spokesman for County Executive Marc Elrich said he did not know when there would be an update.

Restrictions lifted in Prince George's County will allow restaurants to have indoor dining, stores to allow customers inside and private and public pools to reopen. There will be capacity restrictions and other limitations. READ FULL LIST HERE

"We're very excited because our employees are coming back to work and for us," said Shaun Hand, owner of Brookie Girl Bath and Body Care at National Harbor. "It's a blessing."

"We have a greeter station set up at the front door to make sure we stay in line with how many people can be in the store and make sure people have required masks," said Kevin McCall, owner of Brackish Waters clothing store at National Harbor. "And also we have hand sanitizer that we're going to ask everyone to use."

There are a lot of adjustments.

"Unfortunately we're probably not going to be able to let everyone try things on," said McCall.

While some eateries are getting tables ready so customers can dine inside, Victorious Hall says he's decided not to allow indoor seating at his Spizzy smoothie shop in Camp Springs.

"Right now I just feel like there's so much we don't know," said Hall. "For me, I want to make sure that everybody who comes in here is safe. So we're going to allow outside seating. I have a couple tables sitting outside, but I'm not going to allow any inside seating."

Hall is vice principal at Oxon Hill Middle School and he recently opened Spizzy with the goal of employing former students.

"I have two of my young people who I taught in middle school right now as my employees," he said.

Hall says safety is priority one and he's in no hurry.

While Prince George's County has been a hot spot for COVID-19, the latest data shows a decline in new cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths. However there is still an average of seven deaths per day.

"I think it is worth saying that is still too high," said County Executive Angela Alsobrooks at a press conference Thursday.