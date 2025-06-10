Prince George's County mom pleads for justice for son hit, killed by driver

A heartbroken mother is pleading for help to find the driver who killed her son in a hit-and-run accident.

What we know:

Prince George’s County police say they found the Chevrolet Malibu that hit 25-year-old Marquise Maddox, but detectives have not tracked down the driver.

His mother tells FOX 5 she wants help finding him, as she mourns the loss of her beloved son.

She says Marquise got off work from his job at a recreation center, missed his bus, and was heading home at the intersection of Oxon Hill Road and Livingston Road around 10 p.m. on May 28.

Police say the driver of the 2025 gray Chevrolet Malibu, captured on surveillance, hit him and kept on going.

Marquise died from his traumatic injuries last week.

What they're saying:

His mom told FOX 5 he was kind, loved his family, enjoyed nature, and was taking online college courses.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.