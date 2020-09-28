Prince George’s County man suspected of killing his girlfriend arrested in North Carolina

article

A Prince George’s County man accused of shooting his girlfriend to death in a Chillum apartment they shared together has been arrested in North Carolina.

Last week, police identified 22-year-old Winston Hughes as their suspect in the Sept. 21 afternoon murder.

Police began investigating when they responded to a report of gunshots in the apartment in the 26000 block of Queens Chapel Road.

When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Fatima Kamara suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes is in custody in Raleigh pending extradition, and faces second-degree murder and related charges.

