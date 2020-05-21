Former 4-star recruit from Prince George’s County charged with attempted murder, 7 other counts
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A former four-star recruit from Prince George’s County is facing an array of charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly fired a gun at a victim in Accokeek.
Investigators said they found seven .40 caliber shell casings at the scene, and the victim’s mother witnessed the incident.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Both of them described the car Hill was in, and police tracked him to a residence in Temple Hills.
When he left the home, police pulled him over and arrested him.
Along with first-degree attempted murder, police charged Hill with:
- Possession of a firearm
Advertisement
- Handgun on a person
- Use of assault weapon/magazine
- Firearm use
- Reckless endangerment
- First-degree assault
They say Hill had previously threatened the victim, and after his arrest, investigators found multiple weapons in a closet in his home.
The former St. Frances Academy in Baltimore player had committed to Oregon as a cornerback after receiving scholarship offers from some of the top NCAA football programs in the country, including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Nebraska.