Arrest made in murder of Go-Go music legend Rory Felton, original member of Rare Essence

article

An arrest has been made in the 2018 murder of a legendary Go-Go musician, DC police announced.

Rory Felton was found stabbed to death inside a home on Forrester Street, Southwest at about 2 a.m. on April 20, 2018. Felton, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Felton, 57, was an original member of the band Rare Essence, a pioneering go-go band that formed in the District in 1976 and produced numerous hits.

PREVIOUS REPORT: DC go-go music legend Rory Felton stabbed, killed

DC police announced that 20-year-old Juan Green of Southeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday in connection with Felton’s death.

Advertisement

A $25,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Memorial held for murdered go-go music legend Rory Felton