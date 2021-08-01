Prince George's County man reported missing in DC

article

Police seek help finding a missing Prince George's County man last seen in Northeast D.C.

65-year-old Charles Kelly of Clinton was last seen Wednesday in the 6200 block of Banks Place, Northeast.

Kelly is a 5-foot-4 black man with a medium complexion, graying hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Family and police say it unlike Kelly to go missing.

Anyone with information on Kelly's whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at (202) 727-9099.