Prince George’s County man hit with 85 charges stemming from sex assault, child porn investigation

A Prince George’s County man is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy – and police are concerned that there may be more victims after they discovered about 1,000 images and videos featuring child pornography while searching his home.

Marvin Amaya Diaz, 37, of Lewisdale, has been charged with:

One count of second-degree rape

One count of production of child pornography

Two counts of distribution of child pornography

78 counts of possession of child pornography

Although he is only charged in connection with one sexual assault, investigators are concerned there have been more because of the collection of child pornography they discovered.

Diaz is being held without bail.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (301) 772-4930.