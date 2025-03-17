Prince George's County man charged with stabbing wife to death: police

article

The Brief Police in Prince George's County say a man has been arrested for stabbing his wife to death. 38-year-old Kenton Donaldson is accused of killing 33-year-old LeNaiya Donaldson after the two got into an argument. Donaldson was arrested in Fairfax County and is awaiting extradition to face charges in Prince George's County.



A Prince George’s County man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death, according to police.

What we know:

Around 10:15 a.m. on March 15, officers responded to the 1100 Block of Kennebec Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, police found an adult female inside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a friend of the victim, later identified as 33-year-old LeNaiya Donaldson, was the first to call 911 to report the dispute. A second 911 call was placed several minutes later, this time from the suspect himself, 38-year-old Kenton Donaldson.

Donaldson told the 911 dispatcher that he had just stabbed his wife during an argument in her apartment and said that he had fled the scene. He told police he was driving to a relative’s home in Virginia following the murder.

Donaldson was later found and taken into custody with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department.

What's next:

According to investigators, the stabbed his wife during an argument. He has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. He remains in custody in Fairfax County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with additional information in this investigation is asked to call police at 516-2512 to speak to a homicide detective.