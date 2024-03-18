Prince George’s County leaders pull funds to create pilot Safe Passage Project: exclusive

Prince George’s County Councilmembers and at least one school board member are pulling funds from their own office budget to create a pilot Safe Passage program, focusing on six schools within the county. They need around 300 volunteers to help make this happen.

The list of schools targeted for this pilot project are:

-Suitland High School

-Largo High School

-Central High School

-Bladensburg High School

-Charles Herbert Flowers High School

-Andrew Jackson Middle School

The pilot "Safe Passage Project" is expected to begin April 15th and last until the end of this school year. Councilmember already created sign-up link for volunteers to register.

Prince George's County Councilmember Krystal Oriadha is one of the county leaders spearheading the effort. She tells FOX 5 safe passage would help address the recent spike in crime, where Prince George’s County Police say students are being violently targeted for their more expensive hats and coats while on their way home from school. However, that’s not all.

READ MORE: Prince George's County aims to deter crime against students by increasing community presence

"There’s also issues with traffic and fatalities that we’ve had. You know, shortage of crossing guards in our school system and also thinking about, just … you can really impact someone’s day by just saying hello and how are you and checking in on you and some kinds aren’t haven’t that experience with adults in their life so this is a fully circle way we can approach interacting with our young people," said Oriadha.

Oriadha tells FOX 5 they’re looking for around 300 volunteers – because that means if each person volunteers just one 2-4 p.m. shift, they’ll be able to cover their six target schools with about two volunteers at each designated intersection.

A training with D.C. Violence Interrupters is planned for March 23rd.

"I don’t think it’s ever too late, right? I think we have to be constantly evolving and trying new things. What we know, is doing nothing isn’t working and has to do something. And by all means, I don’t think that this program alone could end what we’re seeing in our communities. But I think we’re not doing our due diligence, especially me as an elected official, if I don’t try to do something," Oriadha added.

Asked what he would say to critics, School Board Member Branndon Jackson, also spearheading the effort with Oriadha, told FOX 5, "My question to them would be, you know how much is a life worth? Because I mean, we – we’re saving lives. We’re stopping people from ending up in bad situations. We’re making sure our kids get home. So whether it’s one day, or two months or two years or 10-years. You know, each time we stop out there, we have a potential to save a life."

Council President Jolene Ivey, Vice Chair Wala Blegay and District Heights Commissioner Anthony Tilghman joined Oriadha and Jackson in their news conference today, calling on the village to help the county’s children.

Jackson tells FOX 5 results from this pilot will be compared to the previous five years to see what type of impact it has.