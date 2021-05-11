Prince George's County leaders opposing Maglev high-speed train project

At a Prince George's County council meeting, 10 members with one abstaining, voted to send a letter to state and federal authorities opposing the Maglev high-speed train project that would connect D.C. to Baltimore in 15 minutes.

READ MORE: Virginia Railway Express returning to full service in June

The project has been talked about for years and has support of the federal and state government in its environmental review and permitting stages.

According to federal estimates a one-way trip could cost $60. The project, which uses powerful magnets to keep a train suspended above ground and moving at speeds around 300 miles per hour, would eventually continue to New York City.

Supporters say it would cut down on congestion and stimulate the economy, but as planned the route would go through Prince George's County but not have a station there.

READ MORE: Officers helped save infant who had stopped breathing at BWI Airport, agency says

"To have just disruption and all the negative impacts without any benefit I think anyone would say that's something that you can't support," said Jolene Ivey, county council member representing District 5.

A draft of the letter that will be sent to state and federal officials says "As proposed, the SCMAGLEV alignments and related facilities will have significant negative impacts upon Prince George' s County. However, Prince George' s County residents will not share in the economic or transportation benefits of the project because there is no station planned in the county."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"The Maglev is not going to be affordable to the average person and it's just not going to be a benefit to Prince George's County and really if you look at transportation funding it's not a benefit to the whole region," Ivey said.

Advertisement

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is also one of the planned signers.