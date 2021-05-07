Officers helped save infant who had stopped breathing at BWI Airport, agency says

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are being credited with helping to save an infant who was reportedly "unresponsive" at Baltimore Washington International Airport this week.

According to the agency, officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones and Spencer Warren were inspecting flight leaving for Jamaica around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday when a passenger said her infant son wasn’t breathing.

According to CBP, the officers inspecting the plane confirmed that the infant was unresponsive and Warren began conducting CPR, while Jones and Brady kept the area clear.

Within minutes, BWI fire and rescue paramedics reportedly arrived and took over.

The infant is now expected to make a full recovery, according to CBP.

The acting director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office applauded the officers’ efforts.

Advertisement

"This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate life-saving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life," Keith Fleming said.