Prince George's County giving out free coats to children at libraries this winter

Prince George's County libraries will be offering free coats to children this winter as part of Operation Warm.

The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System in partnership with Operation Warm, four library locations will offer a free new coat and book to 500 children.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon. Advance registration is required by clicking the branch location link preferred for pick up:

Largo-Kettering

Laurel

Oxon Hill

Spauldings

The New Carrollton Branch is also hosting an Operation Warm event, but registration is at capacity. A limited number of coats are available per size, 2T to Adult XL, and per location.

There is a limit of two coats per family and one coat per child. The requested coat will only be available at the location specified during registration.

"Staying warm in the winter is not only important for the health and safety of our children, but having a nice new coat boosts confidence and emotional well-being," said PGCMLS Program Services Manager Rachel Zukowski. "Thank you to Operation Warm, the PGCMLS Foundation, Wawa and the Prince George’s County Office of Latino Affairs for their contributions in providing this great opportunity to the children in our community."

For more information in both English and Spanish, visit pgcmls.info.