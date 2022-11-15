5-year-old boy safe after getting off at wrong school bus stop in Prince George’s County

A 5-year-old boy from Prince George's County finally made it safely home after getting off at the wrong school bus stop.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says Amari Luckey was headed home from Suitland Elementary School Monday when he accidently got off at a bus stop when he wasn't supposed to.

Amari says he was told by the bus driver he couldn't get back on once he realized the mistake. Amari then started walking and came upon a nearby school where a police officer helped get him home.

Chernelle Luckey, Amari's mom, says the entire system needs to be fixed and better communication methods instituted. "At the end of the day the school's asking – OK – well if he's not on the bus where is he? And nobody can give us the answer," she said. "I hear horror stories all the time of children either dropped off at the wrong stops or not making it home."

FOX 5 reached out to Suitland Elementary about their protocols and we're still waiting to hear back.