Durant family hosts annual turkey giveaway in Forestville

Wanda Durant, the mother of NBA star Kevin Durant, hosted her annual holiday turkey giveaway Tuesday in Forestville.

The Durant Family Foundation gave away 500 turkeys and groceries to families in need at Bishop Mcnamara High School.

Ms. Durant said her giveaway is to remind those in the community that they are loved, that they matter and that we are all in this together.

"It's important to be out here because it's the holiday season and a lot of people are going through hard times, and inflation we all know about. We want the community to know that we remember. I personally remember what it was like to be in need and have to be in a line where I needed support from those in the community."



