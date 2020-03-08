Prince George’s County fugitive turns himself in after jailbreak

article

A man who escaped police custody in Prince George’s County is behind bars, again.

19-year-old Shawn Addison of Southeast D.C. turned himself in Saturday evening.

Police arrested Addison Friday after they spotted him driving a stolen car suspected in an armed robbery in Oxon Hill.

Investigators say Addison later freed himself from his handcuffs inside a Fairmount Heights jail and took off.

But he turned himself in to police Saturday evening.

