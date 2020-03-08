Prince George's County fugitive turns himself in after jailbreak
article
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. - A man who escaped police custody in Prince George’s County is behind bars, again.
19-year-old Shawn Addison of Southeast D.C. turned himself in Saturday evening.
Police arrested Addison Friday after they spotted him driving a stolen car suspected in an armed robbery in Oxon Hill.
Investigators say Addison later freed himself from his handcuffs inside a Fairmount Heights jail and took off.
But he turned himself in to police Saturday evening.
RELATED: Police in Prince George's County searching for escaped suspect who stole running SUV