Police in Prince George's County searching for escaped suspect who stole running SUV

Prince George's County Police are searching for a suspect who escaped custody and stole an unoccupied, but running SUV on Friday afternoon.

Police say 19-year-old Shawn Addison, of D.C., slipped out of handcuffs at the Criminal Investigation Division at around 1:45 p.m. and jumped into a gray RAV-4 that was running nearby. He had been arrested for being in possession of a stolen car.

Officers at the scene pursued Addison but police say they lost sight of him on Southern Avenue. He is not believed to be armed.

Do not approach him if spotted, instead, cal 911.