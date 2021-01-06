Prince George’s County deadly hit-and-run crash causes traffic delays in Camp Springs area

Prince George's County Police are on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Camp Springs area.

The crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. along northbound Allentown Road between Suitland Road and Forestville Road. Northbound lanes of Allentown Road are closed in that area at this time.

The cause of the deadly incident is still under investigation.