Prince George's County dad charged in connection with 6-year-old daughter's murder, mom arrested for neglect

article

A father in Prince George's County is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his young daughter. The girl's mother has also been charged with neglect.

Police say on May 10, 2020, detectives were notified of the suspicious death of 6-year-old Abigail Humes at a D.C. hospital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Emergency personnel had been called to the family's home in Suitland after receiving a report of an unresponsive child earlier that day. Abigail was later pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital, according to police.

Preliminary results of an autopsy, police say, revealed obvious signs of trauma.

Abigail's father, 40-year-old Immanuel Humes was then charged with first-degree assault, first-degree child abuse, and additional charges on June 17. Police say he was taken to the Department of Corrections where he is currently being held.

Advertisement

Police say on Aug. 10, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. contacted homicide detectives in Prince George's County and revealed that the autopsy had determined the cause of Abigail’s death was complications from blunt force trauma. The manner of death was then ruled a homicide.

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office amended the charges against Immanuel Humes. He is now charged with common law murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Police say Abigail’s mother, 34-year-old Jasmin Stevenson, has also been charged with 10 counts of neglect of a minor. She was arrested on August 12.