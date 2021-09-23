Prince George’s County cop suspended after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver in Annapolis
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended after he was arrested for allegedly pointing his gun at another driver in Annapolis.
READ MORE: Prince George's County police say officer shot, killed man following altercation
The department says James Thornley was off-duty and on his way home in his personal vehicle when the incident occurred.
READ MORE: PGPD releases new photos, videos of suspect wanted in connection with string of armed robberies
He was still wearing his police uniform.
They say Thornley is an 18-year veteran of the force.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
According to Prince George’s County police, Thornley faces assault and weapons charges in the city of Annapolis.
Advertisement