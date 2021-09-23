Prince George’s County cop suspended after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver in Annapolis

A Prince George’s County police officer has been suspended after he was arrested for allegedly pointing his gun at another driver in Annapolis.

The department says James Thornley was off-duty and on his way home in his personal vehicle when the incident occurred.

He was still wearing his police uniform.

They say Thornley is an 18-year veteran of the force.

According to Prince George’s County police, Thornley faces assault and weapons charges in the city of Annapolis.

