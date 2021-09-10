Prince George’s County police on the scene after officer fired weapon

Prince George’s County police are on the scene after an officer reportedly fired his weapon in Oxon Hill.

They are currently at the scene in the 1100 block of Owens Road.

Police have shut down the road between Kennebec Street and Iverson Street while they investigate.

Police have not indicated what led up to the shooting, nor have they said whether anyone was hurt.

This is a breaking news update – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

