Prince George’s County cop indicted in attack that paralyzed man

A Prince George’s County police officer who allegedly attacked a man during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed, has been indicted by a grand jury.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy announced on Thursday that Bryant Strong was indicted on charges including second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

Investigators say at some point during the traffic stop, Strong slammed a handcuffed Ward-Blake to the ground.

Following the October incident, the driver, Demonte Ward-Blake, was left paralyzed from the waist down.

The incident took place on the 47-hundred block of Wheeler Road and the traffic stop was based on an expired vehicle registration.

Ward-Blake’s girlfriend and a 6-year-old child were reportedly in the car during the encounter.

Braveboy called the incident a tragedy and says her office will continue to seek justice on behalf of Ward-Blake’s family and the community.

Strong was one of two police officers whose charges were announced on Thursday.

Braveboy also announced that Prince George’s County Corporal Luis Aponte had been indicted in connection with a scheme to steal money.

Prosecutors say Aponte represented himself as a Prince George’s County police officer while claiming to work a secondary job at the Prince George’s Hospital knowing that his police powers were suspended by the department.

The officers who were involved in the deadly shooting of Leonard Shand in September 2019 were exonerated.

A forensics expert said that the officers exhausted every avenue to avoid deadly force before Shand charged them with a knife.

Prince George's County police union president Angelo Consoli shared the following statement with FOX 5:

"FOP #89 was shocked to learn that Ofc. Strong was indicted today by a Prince George’s County Grand Jury. We are confident that the evidence will show that his actions were fully justified and within policy."