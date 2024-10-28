Prince George’s County considers banning cell phone in schools

article

Prince George’s County is considering a countywide ban on cell phones in school buildings, following a growing national trend aimed at reducing classroom distractions.

Prince George’s County Councilmember Wankia Fisher is advocating for the ban, proposing a resolution that would encourage the county’s school district to implement restrictions on cell phone use during the school day.

Currently, there is no countywide policy prohibiting cell phones in classrooms, though many school districts across the region have enacted similar bans or launched pilot programs. Virginia has even passed a state law set to take effect on January 1, requiring students to secure their phones during school hours.

Councilmember Fisher believes Prince George’s County should follow suit.

"We dedicate 60 percent of the county’s budget to the school district," Fisher noted. While the resolution is not legally binding, it serves as a strong recommendation for the district to take action.

Local parents shared mixed opinions on the proposal.

"I have a daughter who is 13 years old, and we took away her phone because of the distraction. I think it’s a great idea to lock the phones during the school day," said Bunmi Olatunji.

Ugochukwu Okonkwo, another parent, expressed support for the ban, noting his child often sneaks a phone to school.

"I usually get complaints from the teacher," Okonkwo said. "He used to do something else while the class is going on."

Parent Ebony Fortune agreed, highlighting the distraction phones can pose.

"You have to make time to put the phones away, even at home," she said. "I don’t think that’s something that is needed for them in the classroom."

Fisher emphasized that her proposal aims to protect students, not merely to restrict them.

"There’s the academic part, but the bullying to me is just huge," she said, referencing incidents of students recording and harassing classmates. "No matter how you cut it, having access to a phone … you just have to stop it or not."

Other council members expressed concern over parents’ ability to contact their children during the school day. Fisher acknowledged this adjustment but emphasized that there are other ways to reach students when necessary.

Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House was present when the resolution was introduced and expressed an openness to continued discussions.