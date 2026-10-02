Prince George’s County businesses push for National Harbor Sphere jobs

article

The Brief Prince George’s County leaders and labor groups are pushing for local and union workers to secure jobs in the Sphere development. The Sphere, planned for National Harbor, would be a 6,000-seat entertainment venue. The community input comes ahead of a major financing vote set for Monday, Oct. 5.



The fight over who will build a proposed $1.4 billion immersive entertainment venue at National Harbor has reached a critical point ahead of a major financing vote set for Monday.

What we know:

The proposed Sphere at National Harbor, a 6,000-seat smaller version of the popular venue in Las Vegas, is expected to create thousands of construction and permanent jobs. However, labor groups and local officials are pushing for concrete guarantees that local, minority and union workers secure a significant share of the development.

At a community conversation with Prince George’s County and business leaders, County Executive Aisha Braveboy emphasized the venue's potential economic impact. The county is currently working to recover from massive federal job losses, the closure of Six Flags, and the departure of the Washington Commanders from Landover.

"I want to let the businesses in this county know I love them, I see them, I am responsible as we make public investments they are considered, they are placed as a priority," Braveboy said.

READ MORE | Proposed 302-foot Sphere would become National Harbor's tallest venue

County leaders are seeking commitments to ensure that a minimum of 50% of workers come from county-based small businesses, with 40% designated for county-based minority businesses.

For local business leaders, the scale of the project presents an unprecedented opening.

"It's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be able to participate in a project like this," said Terry Speigner, President and CEO of NGEN. "Oftentimes when these have come around in the last 30/40 years, minority businesses were boxed out. We were told we weren't ready, we lacked capacity, we were told capital, and all we needed was a chance."

Labor standards and financing decisions

Despite optimism surrounding local business inclusion, tension continues over labor arrangements.

What they're saying:

Maryland State Delegate Adrian Boafo (D-District 23) criticized the negotiations regarding a Project Labor Agreement (PLA), which sets specific labor standards and hiring rules for construction.

"I think the county executive has done a great job, but I think the county council needs to step up," Boafo said, adding that the council should "stick to their word."

READ MORE | Prince George’s County residents speak out on proposed $1.4B Sphere project

"We should have had a PLA on this project, and I think the most frustrating thing to me and for [the] labor movement is that there was a PLA on the Las Vegas project," Boafo noted. "So how did we mess up that negotiation and not have one on this project?"

Boafo expressed hope that the Prince George's County Council would course-correct on the issue.

What's next:

The dispute comes ahead of a pivotal County Council vote set for Monday at 11 a.m., which could clear a major financial hurdle.

Proposed county legislation would authorize up to $215 million in special obligation bonds to help fund infrastructure and construction linked to the venue.

According to county officials, the financing will rely on tax increment financing (TIFs) using future tax revenues generated within the National Harbor Development District, rather than imposing new taxes on local residents.