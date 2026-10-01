Northern Virginia community remembers 2 fathers killed in Manassas workplace shooting

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The Brief Two fathers were killed in a Manassas workplace shooting that left a third victim injured. Christopher Serrano leaves behind a wife, 2-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. Richard Lamot was a husband and father who coached youth football in Northern Virginia.



A Northern Virginia community is grieving the loss of two fathers after a workplace shooting at a United Rentals facility in Manassas.

What we know:

Richard "Ricky" Lamot, 48, and Christopher Serrano, 33, were both pronounced dead at Prince William Hospital following the shooting. A third victim was said to be in stable condition.

According to Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen, the incident began around 7 a.m. when 37-year-old United Rentals employee Marvin Grant arrived at work, made a statement to a coworker that "three people are going to die," produced a handgun, and began shooting at his co-workers.

Police are searching for Marvin Grant, a United Rentals employee suspected of opening fire at a Manassas facility Wednesday morning and leaving three coworkers in critical condition in what authorities described as an act of workplace violence.

Grant later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff on I-81.

Police said the motive in the shooting remains unclear.

READ MORE | Manassas shooting: 2 victims dead, suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Community grieves loss

Following the shooting, the community has shown an outpouring of support for the victims’ families.

A GoFundMe page set up for Christopher Serrano has raised more than $42,000. Serrano leaves behind a wife, a 2-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old son who celebrated a birthday just days prior to the shooting.

"Right now I just keep thinking about the old memories I had with him," said Serrano's brother-in-law, Emanuel Garcia. "Like I don't really know how to comfort my sister, myself or my whole family. He was a brother to me... I don't know how else to cope."

READ MORE | Family members of victim recall learning about deadly Manassas workplace shooting

Lamot, a husband and father who coached youth football in Northern Virginia, is also remembered as a dedicated family man. His friend and fellow coach, Freddie Harris, shared that Lamot was not originally scheduled to be at the facility that morning.

"He was a family man first, he loved his kids, he could hardly miss anything with his kids," Harris said. "He wasn't even supposed to be at work the day of the shooting because he was going to his son's ball, but he went to work first for whatever reason."

Harris added that Lamot was beloved by the players he mentored over the years.

"To me, all of the kids that I coached loved Ricky," Harris said. "We had that same group of guys that called us coach... Every time they see each other, there is always a great interaction."

The shooting remains under investigation.