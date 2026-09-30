Here are the new laws going into effect in Maryland, DC and Virginia on Oct. 1

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The Brief Hundreds of new laws will go into effect in D.C., Maryland and Virginia on October 1. In Maryland, more than 300 laws will take effect, impacting consumers, gun owners and law enforcement. D.C. will launch a pilot program to incentivize increased high school attendance and student participation.



Hundreds of new laws will take effect in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia on October 1, bringing changes for consumers, gun owners, renters, workers and more.

Here is a breakdown of what residents across the DMV region can expect:

Maryland

More than 300 new laws will officially take effect in Maryland on Oct. 1, covering everything from law enforcement requirements to driver safety:

Law Enforcement Face Coverings: Statewide policy changes will establish restrictions against law enforcement officers wearing face coverings while performing their duties. The new policy will also require officers to wear clear identification.

Dynamic Pricing Restrictions: New consumer protections under the Protection From Predatory Pricing Act will prevent food retailers and third-party delivery services from using dynamic pricing or personal consumer data to set inflated prices.

Out-of-State Vehicle Registration: The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will begin cracking down on Maryland residents who drive vehicles that are registered in other states.

Child Care Background Checks: House Bill 635 mandates that anyone working in certain child care facilities, including licensed child care centers and family child care homes, must submit to a criminal history record check.

Vehicle Pricing Transparency: The Jack Fitzgerald Transparency Act allows car dealerships to inform potential customers that a listed price is the manufacturer’s minimum allowable price while also allowing the dealer to tell the buyer if they can offer the vehicle for less.

Clearing Vehicles of Snow: Drivers will be legally prohibited from driving without clearing snow and ice from their vehicles. Violations could lead to fines of $25 to $200 for non-commercial vehicles.

Fair Chance Housing Protections: Senate Bill 937 prevents landlords from asking about a potential tenant’s criminal background before making a housing offer. The bill has exceptions for drug or sex offenses.

Gun Buyback Regulation: Law enforcement agencies or licensed federal firearm dealers that host gun buyback events will be required to destroy every firearm and gun component that is turned in. The agencies will also have to investigate whether the weapon was tied to a previous crime or reported stolen.

Expanded Lead Housing Rules: The definition of "rental dwelling unit" within Maryland's lead-risk reduction laws will expand to cover specific rooms or spaces used as rental living areas, including shared living spaces.

Machine Gun Convertible Pistols: Senate Bill 334 cracks down on machine gun convertible pistols. However, restrictions against manufacturing, selling, or buying the pistols will not begin until January 1, 2027.

Veterinary Cannabis Recommendations: Maryland veterinarians will be able to recommend cannabis products for pets without facing disciplinary action from state regulatory boards.

Virginia

Most of Virginia's new statutes went into effect at the start of the state's fiscal year on July 1. However, two major provisions will take effect on October 1.

Clean Slate Act Expands: Virginia’s Clean Slate Act will expand to automatically seal misdemeanor conviction records for some individuals with certain trespassing, petit larceny and disorderly conduct offenses. This includes all previous marijuana possession records.

Tobacco Sale Regulations: Oversight and retail licensing for tobacco and nicotine products will shift to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority, meaning retailers will have to comply with ABC policies starting October 1.

Washington, D.C.

Several policies under the FY 2027 Budget Support Act, along with local legislation, will take effect on October 1.

Paid Family Leave Changes: The District’s paid family medical leave program will change for private sector workers. Maximum weekly benefit payouts will decrease from $1,190 to $1,100. Maximum medical leave for self-care will decrease from 12 weeks to 10 weeks, and leave for sick family members will decrease from 12 weeks to six weeks.

High School Attendance Incentives: D.C. will launch a $50 per week pilot program at some high schools aimed at boosting student attendance and engagement.

Prescription Drug Discounts: A citywide prescription drug discount card program will be available to all D.C. residents, including those without insurance, to lower costs at independently owned pharmacies.

Rodent-Resistant Trash: Newly constructed or renovated public schools and Parks and Recreation facilities will be required to have accessible rodent-resistant trash and recycling containers.