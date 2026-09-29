Watchdog group reports issues with DC Police window tint enforcement

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The Brief A D.C. Police watchdog group reported issues with how officers handle window tint enforcement. A report found some officers failed to measure tint levels and incorrectly told drivers that certain front windshield tints are illegal. The board shared recommendations for MPD to promote fair and consistent enforcement.



The D.C. Police Complaints Board (PCB) issued a new report Tuesday calling for changes in how Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers enforce vehicle window tint laws.

What we know:

The PCB is part of an independent accountability agency that investigates public complaints of police misconduct. The group analyzed multiple cases in which officers cited window tint violations as a reason for a traffic stop, but failed to measure the vehicle's window tint to determine whether a violation had occurred.

Under D.C. law, vehicle windows are allowed to be tinted within specific limits. Front windshields and front side windows must allow at least 70% light transmittance, while rear windshields and rear side windows must allow at least 50% light transmittance. Violators face a $50 fine and must prove that the tint was removed within five days to avoid additional fines or registration suspension.

MPD policy requires officers to use a tint meter to determine if a violation occurred. However, the report found a pattern of officers issuing tickets or initiating traffic stops without measuring window tints. In some cases, officers incorrectly told drivers that front windshields cannot be tinted at all.

In the report, the board lists several instances in which officers used a suspected window tint violation as a reason to initiate a stop, before questioning drivers about possible contraband or weapons and conducting searches without testing the tint levels.

"These practices can result in unnecessary stops, inconsistent enforcement and a greater impact on communities that have historically experienced more frequent police contact," the board warned in its report.

In one of the cases documented in the report, an officer stopped a driver for a window tint violation, but immediately began questioning the driver about contraband and conducted a pat-down search. The officer never tested or investigated the tint level. According to the report, the officer later said she did not do the test due to her belief that the front windshield tint is illegal and exempt from measurement.

In another case, an officer pulled over a driver for a suspected tint violation, but failed to investigate the windows. The officer conducted a prolonged traffic stop for more than an hour as they waited for a K-9 unit to sweep the vehicle, the report said. The board ultimately sustained a complaint alleging harassment, finding that the officer "unlawfully" detained the driver beyond the time required to address the traffic infraction.

Dig deeper:

The board recommends that MPD take the following action to address the issues:

Direct officers not to initiate stops for suspected window tint violations unless they have the proper tools and training.

Correct internal guidance, training materials and public information to accurately reflect D.C. window tint laws.

Clarify department policies to ensure officers issue appropriate notices or written warnings when measurements confirm a tint violation.

Regularly review window tint enforcement data to identify and address possible patterns of bias policing.

"Window tint enforcement must be based on the law and supported by proper training and equipment," said Marke D. Cross, executive director of the Office of Police Complaints (OPC). "Clear guidance will help officers apply the law consistently, reduce unnecessary police contact, and strengthen public confidence."

FOX 5 reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for comment on the report and its recommendations.