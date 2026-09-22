Prince George’s County residents speak out on proposed $1.4B Sphere project

The Brief Prince George's County residents spoke out about the proposed National Harbor Sphere project. Residents and union leaders demanded guarantees for local union labor and fair wages. Officials are targeting the Sphere's grand opening for the second quarter of 2030, pending approvals.



Prince George’s County residents gathered Tuesday night in Largo to voice their opinions on the proposed Sphere National Harbor project, a $1.4 billion entertainment venue that would become the second Sphere location in the U.S.

What we know:

The proposed venue at National Harbor would be a scaled-down version of the 18,000-seat Las Vegas Sphere.

Plans for Maryland’s Sphere call for a 6,000-seat facility standing 302 feet high and 389 feet wide, situated on a 14-acre campus. The interior would feature a high-definition 16K display screen.

READ MORE | Proposed 302-foot Sphere would become National Harbor's tallest venue

Planners project that the venue will generate billions of dollars in economic impact for the area. Officials indicated that the development may ultimately include up to $215 million in public funding.

Sphere proposed for National Harbor; Maryland leaders to discuss economic impact

During the meeting Tuesday, attendees heard presentations from a Sphere Entertainment official and a county staffer.

The presentations were followed by nearly two hours of public comments.

What they're saying:

While some residents expressed support for bringing a landmark project to the region, the majority of speakers focused on worker protections. Community members and labor representatives emphasized the need for a signed agreement guaranteeing that the facility would be constructed using local union labor to ensure fair wages, healthcare benefits and retirement pensions.

READ MORE | Maryland is getting a 'Sphere'—here's what to know

"We want to make sure that we're paying good wages, benefits and annuity, pension, things like that," said Lamar Mutts of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Other speakers noted that while they support the development in principle, project benefits must directly serve the local workforce.

What's next:

A preliminary vote to advance the proposal is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 29, with additional voting required before final approval.

If the project progresses as planned, officials are targeting the second quarter of 2030 for the Sphere's grand opening.