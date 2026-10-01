Former Hayfield High School principal charged with embezzlement

The Brief The former principal of Hayfield Secondary School turned himself in to authorities on a felony embezzlement charge. Police allege Thompson used nearly $8,000 in school funds for unauthorized personal expenses including travel and events. He was placed on administrative leave when police became aware of allegations and is now suspended following his arrest.



The former principal of Hayfield Secondary School is out on an unsecured $3,000 bond after turning himself in to authorities on a felony embezzlement charge, according to Fairfax County police.

Darin Thompson, 51, turned himself in after Fairfax County police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police allege Thompson used nearly $8,000 in school funds for unauthorized personal expenses, including non-work-related travel and event attendance.

Detectives launched an investigation in April after receiving a referral from the school system’s Office of the Auditor General regarding the alleged fraudulent use of school-issued payment cards by an employee.

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Darin Thompson (FCPD)

Thompson was previously tied to an investigation into Hayfield Secondary School's football program two years ago.

Fairfax County Public Schools hired an outside law firm to investigate whether school leaders and the football coach conspired to violate student transfer rules to build a championship team.

The review concluded that football programs at Hayfield and Fairfax High School violated rules, though specific personnel actions were withheld under employee confidentiality laws.

Thompson has been employed by Fairfax County Public Schools since 2023. He was placed on administrative leave when police became aware of the allegations and has been suspended following his arrest.

Thompson left Hayfield last August to accept a position as senior administrator of nontraditional school programs, effective Sept. 15, 2025, according to reporting from the Fairfax County Times.