Prince George's County breaks ground on six new schools

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - Prince George's County will break ground on six new schools this week as they work to address growing enrollment and aging buildings.

School officials say groundbreaking will begin with Walker Mill Middle School in Capitol Heights followed by ceremonies for a new Adelphi middle school, replacements for Drew-Freeman, Hyattsville and Kenmoor middle schools and a new K-8 academy in Fort Washington.

The schools will be built through the school system’s Blueprint Schools initiative which will be used to build, finance and maintain the multi-school construction program, officials say.