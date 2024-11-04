Presidential race: Survey finds majority would wear opponent's merch for $1K
Most voters have decided who their selection for president will be one day before the election, but a new survey shows they could be persuaded to switch sides and wear the apparel of an opposing presidential candidate for a price.
RushOrderTees, a technology and custom apparel company, surveyed over 2,000 people to find out if $1,000 could get them to wear a t-shirt and hat supporting the other presidential candidate in person or online.
Approximately 64% of respondents polled said they would accept $1,000 to wear a t-shirt and hat for the presidential candidate they do not support, even if it is for a day, compared to 36% of people who said they would not wear the apparel of the opposing candidate.
Fifty-five percent of people said they would accept $1,000 to update their social media profile picture for a week to show themselves wearing clothing supporting the presidential candidate they oppose, compared to 45% who said they would not.
Meanwhile, the survey found a divide between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump supporters when asked about wearing the opposing political candidates' gear.
The survey noted 73% of Trump supporters said they would be willing to wear Harris apparel for a day in exchange for $1,000. But 47% of Harris supporters would agree to the same deal and wear Trump gear.
But there was a wider gap when it came to supporters updating their social media profiles.
Only 27% of Harris supporters were willing to change their profile pictures for $1,000, while 70% of Trump supporters said they would also do it and take the cash.
RushOrderTees also found that there was a difference in responses among generations willing to take the money to wear the merch of the other presidential candidate.
Approximately 49% of respondents over 60 years old would take $1,000 to wear the opposing candidate’s apparel for a day, which is lower than the 67% average among other age groups.
Additionally, there was a gender split between men and women in the survey, with 72% of men saying they would accept the $1,000 offer to wear another presidential candidate’s clothing, while only 50% of women would do the same, the survey noted.
The survey was conducted on October 7, 2024, by SurveyMonkey with a sample size of 2,195 American adults, 18 years and older. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 2%.