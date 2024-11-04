Presidential race: Survey finds majority would wear opponent's merch for $1K

article

The Brief Sixty-four percent of Americans said they would wear the opposing presidential candidate’s apparel for $1,000, according to a recent survey. The survey also found that 55% of respondents would change their social media profile picture wearing the gear of a presidential candidate they oppose for $1,000. There was a split among generations when it came to supporting the opposing presidential candidate for $1,000.



Most voters have decided who their selection for president will be one day before the election, but a new survey shows they could be persuaded to switch sides and wear the apparel of an opposing presidential candidate for a price.

RushOrderTees , a technology and custom apparel company, surveyed over 2,000 people to find out if $1,000 could get them to wear a t-shirt and hat supporting the other presidential candidate in person or online.

RELATED: Presidential polls today: Who's winning in Trump vs. Harris race with 1 day left?

Approximately 64% of respondents polled said they would accept $1,000 to wear a t-shirt and hat for the presidential candidate they do not support, even if it is for a day, compared to 36% of people who said they would not wear the apparel of the opposing candidate.

Fifty-five percent of people said they would accept $1,000 to update their social media profile picture for a week to show themselves wearing clothing supporting the presidential candidate they oppose, compared to 45% who said they would not.

Meanwhile, the survey found a divide between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump supporters when asked about wearing the opposing political candidates' gear.

RELATED: Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' White House after 2020 loss

The survey noted 73% of Trump supporters said they would be willing to wear Harris apparel for a day in exchange for $1,000. But 47% of Harris supporters would agree to the same deal and wear Trump gear.

But there was a wider gap when it came to supporters updating their social media profiles.

Only 27% of Harris supporters were willing to change their profile pictures for $1,000, while 70% of Trump supporters said they would also do it and take the cash.

RushOrderTees also found that there was a difference in responses among generations willing to take the money to wear the merch of the other presidential candidate.

Approximately 49% of respondents over 60 years old would take $1,000 to wear the opposing candidate’s apparel for a day, which is lower than the 67% average among other age groups.

Additionally, there was a gender split between men and women in the survey, with 72% of men saying they would accept the $1,000 offer to wear another presidential candidate’s clothing, while only 50% of women would do the same, the survey noted.

The survey was conducted on October 7, 2024, by SurveyMonkey with a sample size of 2,195 American adults, 18 years and older. The survey had a margin of error of +/- 2%.

The Source Information for this story was provided by RushOrderTees. The apparel company conducted an October survey of more than 2,000 people about wearing the apparel of an opposing presidential candidate. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



