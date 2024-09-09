Who's winning in the race for president? Here's what polls say before the debate

The Brief Recent polls have Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump locked in a tight race for the White House ahead of their first presidential debate. Trump leads Harris by one percentage point in the latest New York Times/Sienna College poll. A Washington Post poll has Harris leading Trump in a few key battleground states.



All eyes will be on the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this week.

Ahead of Tuesday night’s contest, several polls have the two presidential candidates locked in a tight race for the White House.

Here is what the latest polls are saying on Monday.

New York Times/Sienna College poll

Donald Trump is up 48%-47%, over Kamala Harris, according to the latest New York Time/Sienna College poll released on Sunday. The New York Times/Siena poll surveyed 1,695 registered voters between September 3 and September 6, but it’s important to flag that the poll’s margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points – larger than the difference between the two candidates.

The New York Times poll notes that voters believe they need to learn more about Harris, while their opinions on Trump are set. In the poll, 28% of likely voters said they needed more information about the Democratic nominee, while only 9% said the same about Trump.

Washington Post poll

A new poll released Monday by the Washington Post has Kamala Harris leading in three of the seven battleground states that are most likely to determine the outcome of the election. Harris is ahead in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, while Donald Trump has a narrow lead in Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The Washington Post reported that their election data includes national and state polls factoring in how people in each state voted in the last two presidential elections to measure who voters favor in the presidential race.

FiveThirtyEight poll

The latest poll from FiveThirtyEight , a website focusing on polling analysis, politics, economics, has Kamala Harris holding a slight lead over Donald Trump in a national poll on Monday. Harris leads 47.1% over Trump 44.3%.

YouGov poll

A YouGov poll on Sunday shows a tight race in key swing states, with Kamala Harris leading Trump narrowly in Michigan (50%-49%) and Wisconsin (51%-49), but the two candidates are tied in Pennsylvania.

Emerson College poll

A recent Emerson College poll shows Kamala Harris has a slight lead over Donald Trump. Harris leads 49%-47% over Trump in a survey of U.S. voters. According to the poll, three percent of voters are undecided, and 1% plan to vote for someone else.

Morning Consult poll

In a new poll by the Morning Consult , a business intelligence company, Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump 49% to 46%, according to their daily tracking survey results among likely voters.

The Source Information for this story was provided by polls published by the New York Times, Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight, Emerson College, YouGov, and Morning Consult. Each national poll shows the candidate currently leading in the presidential election as of Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

