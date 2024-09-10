Expand / Collapse search

Presidential debate watch parties in the DC area

By
Updated  September 10, 2024 4:59pm EDT
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC

Allan Lichtman shares his prediction in the 2024 presidential election

In a NYT Opinion video released Thursday morning, Lichtman says he believes Vice President Kamala Harris will win the race for the White House this November.

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will faceoff for the first time in a presidential debate Tuesday night. Here's how and where you can watch the debate around D.C.

Related

What time is the debate? Everything you need to know about the Harris-Trump faceoff
article

What time is the debate? Everything you need to know about the Harris-Trump faceoff

Tuesday’s presidential debate will offer Americans their most comprehensive view yet of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th Street Northwest, D.C.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, D.C.

Wunder Garten

1101 First Street Northeast, D.C.

Whitlow’s DC

901 U Street Northwest, D.C.

Spotted Zebra

775 12th Street Northwest, D.C.

Countdown to the Presidential Debate

Criminal defense attorney A. Scott Bolden joined the DMV Zone with a look at what you can expect going into the 2024 Presidential Debate.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Busboys and Poets

All locations

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, D.C.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

What time is the debate?

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related

Harris-Trump presidential debate is 'Kamala's debate to win or lose,' says political expert
article

Harris-Trump presidential debate is 'Kamala's debate to win or lose,' says political expert

Vice President Kamala Harris will face former President Donald Trump in their first debate on Tuesday, September 10. What can we expect from Harris and Trump?

Where can I watch the debate? 

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on many different platforms, including FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX Local app? Here's how you can download it.

It will also be live on LiveNOW with FOX, powered by FOX Television Stations, which is available for most smart TVs. Here’s how to find LiveNOW from FOX on your favorite platform

Here's how to download FOX Local on your smart TV. 

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.