Presidential debate watch parties in the DC area

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will faceoff for the first time in a presidential debate Tuesday night. Here's how and where you can watch the debate around D.C.

Johnny Pistolas

2333 18th Street Northwest, D.C.

Metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, D.C.

Wunder Garten

1101 First Street Northeast, D.C.

Whitlow’s DC

901 U Street Northwest, D.C.

Spotted Zebra

775 12th Street Northwest, D.C.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Busboys and Poets

All locations

Union Pub

201 Massachusetts Avenue Northeast, D.C.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, D.C.

Ireland’s Four Courts

2051 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

What time is the debate?

The presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the debate?

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast will be available to watch on many different platforms, including FOX 5 DC and on FOX Local. Don't have the FOX Local app? Here's how you can download it.

It will also be live on LiveNOW with FOX, powered by FOX Television Stations, which is available for most smart TVs. Here’s how to find LiveNOW from FOX on your favorite platform .

Here's how to download FOX Local on your smart TV.

The ABC News Presidential Debate will also air live on ABC News.