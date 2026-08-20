President Trump to ride around Grand Prix track before Sunday’s race in DC, WH confirms

The Brief President Donald Trump will ride around the Grand Prix track in D.C. ahead of Sunday's race. The IndyCar race is expected to draw large crowds and heavy security. The big race is scheduled to take place downtown on Sunday, Aug. 23.



President Donald Trump will ride around the Freedom 250 Grand Prix track in his motorcade before the race begins on Sunday, a White House official confirmed.

What we know:

The announcement comes as Washington, D.C., prepares to host IndyCar. During a press conference Thursday, officials offered a first look at the championship trophy and an opportunity to meet four of the IndyCar drivers competing for the prize.

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"We've never experienced anything like this either, so I think it's a huge opportunity for us, said driver Alex Palou. "Honestly, just the views…It's a dream to be here. So I'm just very excited to have the chance to have an IndyCar race here to hopefully get a lot of new fans engaged with our sport and excited about our races."

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix will feature 24 of the world's best open-wheel drivers on a 1.7-mile, seven-turn street circuit.

READ MORE | Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to 250 miles to honor America’s 250th birthday

Navigating the track will require a high level of strategy and endurance, as drivers complete 147 laps to reach the 250-mile mark while anticipating speeds of up to 180 miles per hour.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix track preparations

With tight turns, screaming engines, and no room for error, racer Santino Ferrucci described the intense physical dynamic of driving a street course: "When you do it on a street course at 180, you know, it's, it's such a tight walls with other competitors. The best way I've ever described it to people is if there's a roller coaster that brings you up and then drops you, it's like being in a continuous drop that you can control. So your stomach's always up in your throat. You know, your heart rate's at 180."

READ MORE | Heavy security planned for Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix in D.C.

The race is scheduled to take place this Sunday in the streets of the District.