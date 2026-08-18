Heavy security planned for Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix in D.C.

The Brief Heavy security will be in place for the Freedom 250 Lindy Grand Prix in D.C. Clear bags will be allowed, but backpacks, coolers, drones and pepper spray are prohibited. The event will also disrupt flights at Reagan National Airport over the weekend.



Downtown D.C. is transforming into a high-security zone as organizers and law enforcement prepare for the Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix this weekend.

With 140,000 spectators expected daily, officials are deploying an expansive safety plan featuring steel fencing, TSA-style security checkpoints, and a heavy police presence along the National Mall.

As crews put up perimeter fencing around the 1.7-mile racecourse, the massive setup is already impacting daily routines, causing navigation headaches for workers, residents, and visitors near several Smithsonian museums.

Gate assignments and prohibited items

To streamline access, ticket holders and viewing areas are divided into two distinct groups: "Stars" and "Stripes."

"Stars" ticket holders must enter through Gates A and B, located near the National Museum of Natural History.

"Stripes" ticket holders must enter through Gates 1 through 6, located near Archives, the National Gallery of Art, the National Air and Space Museum, and the National Museum of the American Indian.

All ticketed fans will undergo mandatory security screening before entering the enclosed course.

Clear bags are allowed, but backpacks, coolers, drones, chairs, skateboards, and pepper spray are strictly prohibited.

Clint Osborn, Director of D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management, urged attendees to plan their transit and entry points before leaving home.

"Go back to the website with your tickets and check the details," Osborn advised. "Nobody wants to get down to the event site and have to leave something outside, or throw something in the trash because it’s not a permitted item, so we want to encourage everyone to prepare a little bit in advance before you leave the house."

Osborn also urged fans to utilize public transportation, noting that official event materials specify which Metro stations are closest to each designated gate entrance.

Flight disruptions at Reagan National Airport

In addition to road closures and pedestrian detours downtown, the event safety measures will disrupt regional air travel over the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scheduled to halt all flights at Reagan National Airport (DCA) on Sunday between 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Travelers flying through DCA on Sunday are strongly advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before heading to the airport, as flight timing remains subject to change.